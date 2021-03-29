Northern Trust Corp Sells 251,765 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 251,765 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of OPKO Health worth $29,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 564,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OPKO Health by 152.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 558,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

