Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,029 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,029 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.52% of Janus Henderson Group worth $30,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 269.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHG opened at $31.50 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

