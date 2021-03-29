Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,434 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,434 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Worthington Industries worth $29,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WOR opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.