Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,006 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.57% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after buying an additional 1,245,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

