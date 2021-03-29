Northern Trust Corp Sells 37,150 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.66% of TowneBank worth $28,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $16,326,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

