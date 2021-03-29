Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,089 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Avnet worth $28,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Avnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.