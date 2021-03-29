Northern Trust Corp Sells 813,010 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813,010 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.75% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $30,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

