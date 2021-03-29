Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,540 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of LGI Homes worth $29,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $151.70 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $151.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,752 shares of company stock worth $9,597,510. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

