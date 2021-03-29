Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,587 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $755,689 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

EPAY stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -259.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

