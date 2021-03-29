Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $104.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

