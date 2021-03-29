Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $102.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $106.88 and last traded at $106.38, with a volume of 24977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

