Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 60.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.