NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of NortonLifeLock worth $62,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after buying an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 1,475,371 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,717,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,249,000 after buying an additional 142,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.