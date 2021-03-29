Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) CEO Buys $100,100.00 in Stock

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591,092. Novan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $205.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novan by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

