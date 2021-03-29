Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,079 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.70. 13,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

