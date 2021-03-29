Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $182.12

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $182.12, but opened at $175.68. Novavax shares last traded at $170.25, with a volume of 21,477 shares trading hands.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total transaction of $2,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,451. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

