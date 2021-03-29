NOW Token (NOW) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Top Exchanges

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One NOW Token token can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NOW Token has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $9,680.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NOW Token has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NOW Token Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

