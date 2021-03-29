NPCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $208,837.22 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $208,837.22 and $276.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.