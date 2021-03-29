NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

