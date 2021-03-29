NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $6.76.
NRC Group ASA Company Profile
