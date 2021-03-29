Nuggets Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $264.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00216943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.00943902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00078014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

