NULS Market Capitalization Reaches $104.26 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $104.26 million and $86.47 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00079347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

