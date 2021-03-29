NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,698 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.43% of NuVasive worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 551,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $67.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -306.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

