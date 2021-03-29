Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 120,793 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,793 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Regency Centers worth $121,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

