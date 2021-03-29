Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 132,056 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Burlington Stores worth $134,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

BURL stock opened at $294.04 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $321.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

