Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 135,988 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Teradyne worth $115,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teradyne by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $119.02 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

