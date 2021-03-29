Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,921 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Teleflex worth $110,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Teleflex by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,914,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

TFX opened at $413.02 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $270.16 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.