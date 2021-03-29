Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,948 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $102,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 603.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 156,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $235.75 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $236.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.