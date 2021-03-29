Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 661,764 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 661,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Cognex worth $106,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $81.86 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

