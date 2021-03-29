Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,081,288 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,081,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,916,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.83% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,392,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,488,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,070,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of VNT opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.