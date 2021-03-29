Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,852 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Emerson Electric worth $119,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.57 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

