Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 116,259 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $119,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT opened at $278.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.14 and a twelve month high of $292.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.57 and a 200-day moving average of $260.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.