Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 138,723 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,723 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Johnson Controls International worth $122,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.