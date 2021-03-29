Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 42,671 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $101,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after buying an additional 417,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,016,000 after buying an additional 381,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 259,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

RCL stock opened at $84.56 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

