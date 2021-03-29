Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of VICI Properties worth $111,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

