Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Ciena worth $100,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $2,337,126. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.