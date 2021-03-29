Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538,460 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Synchrony Financial worth $108,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after buying an additional 3,149,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,325,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

NYSE SYF opened at $41.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

