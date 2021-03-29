Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $112.86 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Five9 worth $112,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $33,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $40,108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 229.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 187,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $156.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -295.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average of $157.57. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

