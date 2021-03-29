Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $116.06 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $116,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

