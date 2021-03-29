Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $118.19 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,330 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Extra Space Storage worth $118,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 330,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $132.59 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

