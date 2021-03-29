Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $122.24 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,887,456 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Cheniere Energy worth $122,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $74.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

