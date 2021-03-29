Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $128.27 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,684 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $128,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

