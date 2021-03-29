Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $141.16 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Darden Restaurants worth $141,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $19,047,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $15,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.85.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

