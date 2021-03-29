Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Fortinet worth $100,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 28.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,433,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 40.4% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $182.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.55 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

