Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 296,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $120,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $29.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.