Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 764,394 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of HP worth $119,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

