Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,263,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.30% of The Timken worth $133,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,340,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,144,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,025,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

