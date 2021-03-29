Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,881 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $110,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

