Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,297,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of WEC Energy Group worth $117,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $93.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.