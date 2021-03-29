Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

