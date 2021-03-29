Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Up 138.1% in March

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,590,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 155,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter.

JHB opened at $9.38 on Monday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

